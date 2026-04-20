College Baseball Top 25 - Georgia Bulldogs Continue to Hold Strong in Top 5

A look at the latest rankings for the college baseball top 25.

Coming into last week, the Georgia Bulldogs had gone through a bit of a let down. They hosted the Florida Gators for a series in Athens and they lost, the first conference series they had dropped all season. This week, they had an opportunity for redemption, and they earned it.

The Bulldogs had to go back on the road to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks, another ranked conference matchup. Georgia has been tasked with some tough road matchups this season, and up to this point, they have answered the call every time. This weekend was no different.

The series got started on Thursday and Georgia lost by a final score of 3-6. That meant they had to win the next two to ensure they won the series. On Friday, they won by a final score of 5-3, but Saturday is when things got very chaotic.

On Saturday, Arkansas jumped out to a 6-1 lead after two innings. It looked like Arkansas was maybe gonna walk away with the series. Georgia then scored six runs in the top of the third to make it 7-6, and from there, the Bulldogs just couldn't slow down. In the ninth inning alone, Georgia scored 11 runs and ended up beating Arkansas 26-14. A massive win for the Bulldogs and another massive series win.

Georgia is now 32-9 on the season and 13-5 in conference play and still holding strong in the rankings, according to D1Baseball.

Latest College Baseball Rankings

Georgia Baseball heads to Clemson this week for a top-10 showdown. | UGA Athletics

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Georgia is faced with another big week though. On Tuesday, they play Georgia Tech at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, for their midweek game. A massive showdown between the in-state rivals.

After that, they will be hitting the road again to take on Ole Miss in Oxford. The series starts on Friday and Saturday's game will be broadcasted on SEC Network.

After this week, Georgia then has series remaining against Missouri and LSU, both of which will be played in Athens. They will then go on the road to take on Auburn to close out the regular season. So the Bulldogs have about a month left of games to continue to earn their national seed as they head into postseason here soon.