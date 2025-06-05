Colorado Rockies Prospect Charlie Condon Catching Fire in Single-A
Former Georgia standout Charlie Condon is catching fire in the Colorado Rockies' minor league system.
It wasn't too long ago that Charlie Condon was smashing home runs for the Georgia Bulldogs. Now he is attempting to work his way up the farm system for the Colorado Rockies, and the former first-round pick is starting to hit like did during his college days.
The Rockies drafted Condon last year with the third overall pick. Unfortunately for Condon, he suffered a non-displaced radial styloid fracture in his left wrist during his first spring training game this year. That delayed Condon's start to the season, but after a few weeks of playing in High-A ball, Condon is starting to look like himself again.
This year, Condon is batting .315, with 14 RBI and two home runs in 73 at-bats. He has also posted an OPS of .917. Over his last seven games, Condon has 10 hits, eight RBI and two home runs. He has also drawn six walks.
Condon is currently rated the 27th-best prospect in all of baseball, according to mlb.com. His ETA for making the big league roster is currently set for 2026, however, the Rockies are currently 12-50 on the season, which could result in Condon getting an earlier call-up if he continues to stay on track like he has so far.
The former Bulldog remains as top prospect in the Rockies' farm system. The organization also signed Condon to the highest signing bonus in MLB history at $9.25 million, which tied Chase Burns.
