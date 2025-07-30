SI

Braves Acquire Relief Pitching Help in Trade With Rockies

The Rockies are reportedly sending right-hander Tyler Kinley to Atlanta.

The Colorado Rockies are trading reliever Tyler Kinley to the Atlanta Braves.
The Colorado Rockies are trading reliever Tyler Kinley to the Atlanta Braves.
The Colorado Rockies are trading right-handed reliever Tyler Kinley to the Atlanta Braves, according to a report from Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

The trade will send a prospect back to the Rockies.

The 34-year-old Kinley has accumulated a 5.66 ERA this season, but advanced analytics suggest he's been a better pitcher than his ERA shows. The Braves are hoping that he can be a reliable righty out of the bullpen for the second half of the season, while also giving the franchise the option to add another year of team control. Kinley is earning $3 million this year in the final year of his contract, but has a $5 million club option that Atlanta could exercise for 2026.

The Braves are a disappointing 45–61 this season, and sit in fourth-place in the NL East.

