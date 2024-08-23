Former Georgia Staffer Reportedly Headed to Georgia Tech
Former Georgia head baseball coach Scott Sctricklin is reportedly headed to be a part of Georgia Tech's staff.
The Georgia Baseball program went under some changes over the last calendar year as they moved on from former head coach Scott Stricklin and hired LSU pitching coach Wes Johnson to be the new head ball coach. Now it sounds like Stricklin has found a new landing spot after the his time with the Bulldogs as it is being reported he will be Georgia Tech's new Director of Operations, according to Kendall Rogers.
Stricklin was in the mix for Ohio State's head coaching gig this summer but will remain in the state of Georgia if the reports hold true. Stricklin coached at Georgia from 2014-2023. He finished with a 299-236 record at Georgia and had three regional appearances in the postseason over that time span. His best season came in 2019 when the Bulldogs finished with a 46-17 record. Many would argue that Georgia was on track to compete for a national title in 2020 as the program got off to a 14-4 start, but was ultimately canceled due to COVID-19.
This will be Stricklin's third stop at Georgia Tech over his college coaching career. He got his start with the Yellow Jackets in 1998 as a volunteer assistant and then after a stint with Vanderbilt returned to Georgia Tech in 2002 this time as an assistant. Stricklin has a long line of experience in college baseball and his experience is a great asset in his new role with Georgia Tech.
