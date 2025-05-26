Georgia Baseball Secures a National Seed In the NCAA Division I Tournament
The 2025 NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament field has been announced, and the Georgia Bulldogs are the No. 7 seed.
After a stellar regular season, the Georgia Bulldogs built quite a resume with an 18-12 conference record and a 42-15 record overall. UGA will be the 7 seed in the NCAA tournament, meaning the road to Omaha for the Bulldogs will go through Athens.
Georgia will host a regional this weekend, and if the Bulldogs are able to advance they will host a Super Regional in Athens starting on June 6th. The teams competing in the Athens regional will be announced in a few moments.
Georgia was one and done in the SEC tournament with a 3-2 loss to Oklahoma last Wednesday, however, this loss did not have much of an effect on Georgia's postseason seeding. UGA has been one of the best home teams in the nation this season, losing just four games in Athens. This team is built to play at Foley Field, and they will do just that in the Tournament.
Top Eight National Seeds:
1. Vanderbilt
2. Texas
3. Arkansas
4. Auburn
5. North Carolina
6. LSU
7. Georgia
8. Oregon State
