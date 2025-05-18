Georgia Bulldogs Baseball Given Fifth-Best Odds to Win College World Series
The Georgia Bulldogs have been given the fifth-best odds in the country to win this year's College World Series.
With the regular season winding down, fans and analysts have begun to prepare for the College World Series, where numerous teams from all across the country will compete for a chance at baseball glory.
The SEC will have an excellent showing in this year's tournament, as nine of its 16 member schools ranked inside the top 25. One team in particular that is predicted to have an excellent show to win it all this year is the Georgia Bulldogs.
According to FanDuel, the Bulldogs currently have the fifth-best odds in the country to win this year's tournament with +1400 odds. The four teams ahead of the Dawgs are Texas (+850), Tennessee (+850), Arkansas (+500), and LSU (+450).
The Bulldogs have built some excellent momentum on the diamond in the second year under head coach Wes Johnson. After last year's improvements, the Dawgs have continued successes with this year's roster and have an excellent show at making a deep run in the College World Series.
Before play in the World Series begins, Georgia will begin its SEC tournament journey on Wednesday, May 21st, with a 1:30 p.m. matchup against the winner of the Oklahoma vs. Kentucky game. The Bulldogs are ranked as the fifth seed in this year's SEC Tournament.
