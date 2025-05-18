LOOK: Rookie Mykel Williams Makes First Appearance in San Francisco 49ers Jersey
San Francisco 49ers' first-round selection Mykel Williams has made his first appearance in his new jersey.
With the majority of offseason festivities such as the NFL Combine and Draft concluded, fans have begun to grow eager to see their team's rookie draft class in action.
Fans of the San Francisco 49ers were provided with a treat earlier this week, after an NFLPA photoshoot revealed what rookie, Mykel Williams would look like in his 49ers uniform. Williams was the Niners' first selection of the 2025 NFL Draft and was taken 11th overall in the first round.
In the photo, Williams can be seen sporting the Niners' home uniform with his brand-new number 98, which was revealed to fans just a few weeks ago.
During his time at the University of Georgia, Williams consistently wreaked havoc for opposing offenses along the line of scrimmage and was one of the few members of a Kirby Smart defense to start as a true freshman during Georgia's 2022 national championship season.
Williams officially signed his rookie deal earlier this week as well. According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, the deal is expected to be worth approximately $24.9 million over four years and will be fully guaranteed. Williams also received a $14.8 million bonus at the time of signing.
Williams will begin his NFL career on September, 7th in Seattle when the 49ers open their 2025 regular season against the Seahawks. The rookie is expected to be facing former Bulldogs teammate running back Kenny McIntosh for this matchup.
