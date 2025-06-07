Georgia Bulldogs Baseball Lands Key Transfer Arm in USC’s Caden Aoki
The Georgia Bulldogs have made a significant addition to their pitching staff by landing right-handed starting pitcher Caden Aoki out of the transfer portal. The former USC Trojan brings both experience and command to Athens as Georgia continues to build a roster capable of competing deep into the postseason.
Aoki, a polished right-hander, made a name for himself in the Big 10 with a steady arsenal that keeps hitters off balance. He features a variety of pitches, mixing in a breaking pitch and fastball that he locates with precision. In 2025, he posted a 3.99 ERA across 97 innings, striking out 90 batters while walking just 14a strong indicator of his elite command and ability to work deep into games.
This pickup is a major win for Head Coach Wes Johnson and the Georgia staff, who have been aggressive in the transfer market to fill gaps and elevate the program after a strong 2025 campaign. With Georgia eyeing another NCAA Regional appearance and aiming for a run to Omaha, Aoki’s presence on the mound gives the Dawgs a reliable and battle-tested arm in the weekend rotation.
As Georgia continues to evaluate its roster needs, Aoki’s addition is a clear step toward addressing one of the most important areas for improvement: starting pitching depth. With strike-throwing ability, poise under pressure, and the potential to be a difference-maker in the SEC, Caden Aoki is expected to make an immediate impact in Athens.
Georgia is once again piecing together and impressive transfer class under coach Johnson.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily