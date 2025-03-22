Georgia Bulldogs vs Florida Gators Final Score: Bulldogs Take Game One
Ryland Zaborowski crushed a two-run homer in the top of the ninth, propelling Georgia to an 8-7 win.
Florida scored three runs in the bottom of the first, making it four straight games that Georgia has trailed in the first inning.
The Bulldogs responded quickly, taking the lead in the top of the second. Devin Obee hit a three-run double down the left-field line tying the game. Kolby Branch singled later in the inning allowing Obee to score on a throwing error.
Bobby Boser homered in the third and Luke Heyman singled in the fourth to tie the game 5-5.
Robbie Burnett drew a leadoff walk in the seventh, followed by a single from Ryland Zaborowski. Tre Phelps then gave Georgia the lead with a sacrifice fly.
Florida took the lead back in the Bottom of the eighth with an RBI triple from Luke Heyman and a sacrifice fly from Hayden Yost.
Slate Alford singled to lead off the top of the ninth, setting the stage for the NCAA baseball home run leader. Ryland Zaborowski destroyed a home run to left that gave Georgia an 8-7 lead.
Kolten Smith took the mound in the bottom of the ninth. Smith walked the first batter before sitting down the next three to close the game.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Bulldogs Head Coach Kirby Smart Featured on Cover of New EA Sports Video Game
- Philadelphia Eagles Expected to Hire Georgia Coaching Staff Member
- 2026 Quarterback Bowe Bentley Locks in Official Visit With Georgia Bulldogs
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily