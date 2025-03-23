Georgia Bulldogs vs Florida Gators Final Score: Georgia Sweeps The Series
Georgia baseball completed the three-game sweep of the Florida Gators with a 15-4 run rule victory on Sunday.
Leighton Finley got the start on the mound and for the second game in a row, Georgia’s starting pitcher pitched a gem. Finley pitched 5 innings and gave up just one run on two hits. Finley has been struggling as of late but he had everything working today.
Getting quality starts from both Brian Curley and Leighton Finley is a great sign for the Bulldogs as they continue to try and find consistency on the mound.
Georgia got off to a fast start again offensively when Ryland Zaborowski doubled home Slate Alford to take a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. Zaborowski went 2-2 with a three-run home run in the sixth inning, extending his nation-leading home run total to 14.
Christian Adams also shined, going 3-4 with two home runs and four RBIs. Adams had an incredible series, showing that he can hit for power and be a real contributor in this Georgia lineup.
Slate Alford, Nolan Mccarthy, and Robbie Burnett also homered, giving the Bulldogs Six home runs in this game. Georgia leads the nation in home runs as a team and just made a serious statement scoring 40 total runs in the series against the Gators.
