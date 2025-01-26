Georgia Bulldogs Defensive Back Selected in First Round of Latest NFL Mock Draft
See where this Georgia Bulldog is expected to land on draft night according to the latest NFL Mock Draft.
The 2024 college football season has ended, which means draft season has begun for hundreds of football players looking to take the next step in their careers. As players and teams prepare for the NFL Draft, many experts and analysts have begun giving their predictions as to where this year's batch of prospects will land.
One player predicted to have a prosperous draft night is Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Malaki Starks. According to the latest mock draft released by NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah, Starks is expected to be selected by the Minnesota Vikings as the 24th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
From his very first collegiate game in 2022, it was clear that Starks would one day be a highly touted NFL Draft prospect. The safety's elite play recognition and skillset made him one of the most reliable players on Georgia's defense the last three years. During the 2024 season, Starks led the Dawgs in tackles with 77 and was a huge leader for a Bulldogs' defensive backfield that was relatively young. Should his draft prediction hold, Starks will become the second Bulldogs safety of the Kirby Smart era to be selected in the first of the NFL Draft.
The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, April 24th. Coverage times for this event will be released as further details emerge.
