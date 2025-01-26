Numerous Former Bulldogs Earn Trip to Super Bowl LIX Following Eagles Victory
A handful of former Georgia Bulldogs are set to be playing in Super Bowl LIX following the Philadelphia Eagles' victory in the NFC Championship.
With a 30+ point lead and just minutes to go in the fourth quarter, the Philadephia Eagles have seemingly punched their ticket to Super Bowl LIX in a decisive victory over the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship. The Eagles' victory means that the Georgia Bulldogs will be well-represented in the big game.
The Philadelphia Eagles have become a fan favorite of Georgia Bulldog fans, given that they have repeatedly drafted former Dawgs throughout the years. With the former Bulldogs set to play in Super Bowl LIX, this will be the 24th consecutive season that the Dawgs will be represented in the big game and is one of the longest active streaks of any college program in the NCAA.
Super Bowl LIX will be played on Sunday, Feb. 9th in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Eagles will await the winner between Kansas City and Buffalo in the AFC Championship game.
Former Georgia Bulldogs on Philadelphia Eagles:
- Jalen Carter, DL
- Lewis Cine, S
- Jordan Davis, DL
- Nakobe Dean, LB
- Kelee Ringo, CB
- Nolan Smith Jr., EDGE
