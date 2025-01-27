Georgia Bulldogs Amongst Most Watched Games of 2024 College Football Season
The Georgia Bulldogs had some of the most watched college football games of the 2024 season.
College football is one of America's most treasured sports and has been entertaining fans of numerous walks of life for many decades. Each weekend, millions of Americans tune in to see either their favorite teams play or to watch a highly anticipated bout between two historic programs.
Given that the Georgia Bulldogs are one of the nation's premeire teams, it makes sense that the Dawgs were one of the most watched teams during the 2024 college football season. In fact, the Bulldogs played in an impressive 11 games this year that ranked inside the top-100 for most watched college football games in 2024.
Some of the Dawgs most watched games include, both their victories against the Texas Longhorns, their Sugar Bowl appearance against Notre Dame, and their unfortunate defeat at the hands of the Alabama Crimson Tide. Each of these contests ranked inside the top-15 for most watched games of the college football season and each brought in more than 11-million viewers.
The Bulldogs will likely continue their trend of highly anticipated matchups in 2025 as they once again have been dealt a rather difficult regular season schedule. The Dawgs are scheduled to host both Alabama, Texas, and will travel to Knoxville to face the Volunteers early into the year.
