Georgia Bulldogs vs Texas Longhorns Series Recap
Texas swept Georgia in three games this weekend, here's what went wrong for UGA.
Coming into this series the Bulldogs were fresh off a sweep of the Auburn Tigers, where they scored 24 runs in three games, and a 21-1 win over Queens last Tuesday. Georgia seemed to be firing on all cylinders.
Texas slowed Georgia down immensley in game one, holding the Bulldogs to just one run courtesy of a Nolan McCarthy solo homer. The Longhorns dominated and won the game 5-1 as Ace Jared Spencer pitched 7.2 innings of one run ball with a career high 11 strikeouts.
Georgia threw a punch early in game two on Saturday, getting off to an impressive 4-0 start. Nolan McCarthy, Robbie Burnett, and Slate Alford had RBI hits early. Starter Brian Curley was carving up Texas for the first four innings.
It wasn't until the fifth that Texas got to Curley by way of a Jaquae Stewart two-run blast to right center. This swing got Texas on the board and made the score 4-2.
The seventh inning of game two was a disaster for UGA. After a leadoff walk, Ethan Mendoza hit a fly ball high in the air to right that was manipulated by the wind, causing right fielder Daniel Jackson to miss play it near the warning track. This put runners on second and third for Rylan Galvan who hit a RBI double off the wall in center to tie the game.
Will Gasparino hit a double into the gap in left center the next at bat that gave Texas a lead that they would hold on to for the remainder of the game. Game two felt like a game that got away from UGA as they led for 6 innings.
The series finale felt like a heavyweight battle. Texas took an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second before Georgia immediately responded with a run in the top of the third. Robbie Burnett drew an RBI walk to score the run; however, this inning felt like a missed opportunity for Georgia as they had bases loaded with one out and only scored one run.
Ryan Black put Georgia up with a home run in the fifth, however Texas took the lead back in the bottom of the sixth with a 2 run homer from Jalin Flores.
Nolan McCarthy tied the game in the seventh with his second home run of the series.
Texas relief pitcher Dylan Volantis pitched masterfully in the last four innings of the game, allowing just one hit and striking out seven hitters. Rylan Galvon crushed a walk-off home run in the bottom of the tenth to complete fifth ranked Texas' sweep of Georgia.
While losing is never great, Georgia now knows what they need to improve on. The Bulldogs should have a bad taste in their mouth after being swept, and they will need to refocus as things do not get any easier. A series with Arkansas, a team that will likely be ranked #1, is on the horizon.
