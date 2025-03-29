Georgia vs Auburn Final Score: Georgia Wins The Series
Georgia won game one of the doubleheader against Auburn 11-7, behind impressive performances from Christian Adams and Nolan McCarthy.
Brian Curley got the start on the mound for Georgia and had a solid outing. Curley pitched 5 innings of 3-run ball. The transfer right-hander has all but cemented himself as a weekend starter.
Bristol Carter hit a solo home run to give Auburn the early lead in the top of the third. It did not take long for the Bulldogs to respond as they took the lead back with a 6-spot in the bottom of the fifth. Slate Alford hit an RBI groundout before Christian Adams and Nolan McCarthy hit RBI singles. Henry Hunter added two more runs with a ground rule double later in the inning.
Auburn responded, scoring five runs in the top of the sixth, headlined by a three-run home run from Chase Fralick. Georgia took the lead back quickly again when Christian Adams crushed an opposite-field, go-ahead three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth. This was Adams' first home run at Foley Field, and it gave him 4 RBIs in the game.
Nolan McCarthy gave the Bulldogs some insurance in the bottom of the eighth when he belted a solo homerun over the trees into the parking lot.
Georgia will look to sweep the series against Auburn at 4 pm today with Leighton Finley starting on the mound.
