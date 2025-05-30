Georgia vs Binghampton Delayed - First Pitch Start Time Adjusted
The Georgia vs Binghampton game has been delayed to later in the afternoon due to weather here in Athens.
The Georgia vs Binghampton baseball game has been delayed due to weather to start the Athens Regional. The weather delay is expected to knock the game out until this storm passes. There is no projected start time at this point.
We will keep you updated on all things first-pitch here between the Georgia Bulldogs and Binghampton to start the 2025 College Baseball tournament.
Live Updates: Georgia vs Binghamton
First Inning:
Top:
The Athens Regional also features No. 2 seed Duke and No. 3 seed Oklahoma State. The winner of the Georgia vs. Binghamton game will face the victor of the Duke vs. Oklahoma State matchup in the winner’s bracket, while the losers will meet in an elimination game. This double-elimination format adds pressure to each contest, making every game critical for advancement.
For Georgia, this regional marks the beginning of their quest to reach the Men’s College World Series in Omaha and compete for a national championship. With a strong regular season behind them and home-field advantage, the Bulldogs aim to capitalize on this opportunity and make a deep postseason run.
How to Watch: Georgia vs Binghamton
• GameDay: Friday, May 30, 2025
• Game Time: Noon EST
• Where: Athens, Georgia
• Watch: SEC Network/ ESPN+
