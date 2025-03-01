Georgia vs FGCU Final Score: Never Say Die Dawgs
Erik Parker scored on an error in the bottom of the ninth to win the game for UGA 10-9.
Georgia has trailed early in the majority of its games this season and today was no different. FGCU jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first due to smart baserunning and five singles.
Leighton Finley did not have his best outing, giving up five hits, five earned runs, four walks, and a hit by pitch. Finley has been a reliable starter for Georgia for over a year now, making it safe to say he just did not have everything working today.
Georgia scored its first two runs of the game from two Daniel Jackson solo homers. Jackson had a breakout game going 3-4 with two homers and three RBIs.
With the Dawgs down 7-5 in the sixth inning, Robbie Burnett came in off the bench and delivered with a two-run single to left to tie the game. Nolan McCarthy then hit a ground rule double that put runners on second and third with two outs in the inning.
Preseason All American Tre Phelps stepped up to the plate and hit a two RBI single to center that gave Georgia its first lead. Phelps is starting to get going which will make this Georgia lineup even more dangerous.
With the game tied 9-9 and the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth, Erik Parker scored on a throwing error by the first baseman to win the game for Georgia.
