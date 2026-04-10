Georgia vs Florida Baseball - Bulldogs Looking to Continue SEC Dominance

The Georgia Bulldogs are looking to continue their dominance in the SEC against the Florida Gators.

The Georgia Bulldogs are getting ready for another conference series, this time against the Florida Gators. Georgia is coming off a huge conference series win against Mississippi State. The Bulldogs managed to sweep Mississippi State on the road, a top five matchup at the time, and handed them their first home losses of the season.

This weekend, Georgia is back in Athens. They currently sit at the top of the SEC rankings and moved up to No. 4 in the college baseball rankings. Georgia's high-powered offense has been the back bone of this team thus far, but the Bulldogs' pitching staff had a solid outing last weekend against another top offense.

Earlier this week, Georgia defeated Presbyerian in a mid week matchup. The Bulldogs proceeded to score 28 runs in seven innings to take the win. Georgia is now 28-6 on the season and 10-2 in conference play.

Georgia Bulldogs Looking to Continue SEC Dominance vs Florida Gators

Byard pitches in relief for Georgia Baseball against Texas A&M in their SEC weekend series (UGAA) | UGAA

As for the Gators, they are 25-9 on the season and 7-5 in conference play. They defeated Florida State earlier in the week, the No. 5 team in the country. Last weekend, they took on Ole Miss and lost the series. However, the weekend before they swept Arkansas on the road.

Georgia head coach Wes Johnson did announce earlier this week that there would be a change up in the starting rotation. Joey Volchko will pitch Friday and Dylan Vigue will pitch Saturday like normal, but Sunday's starter will be announced later.

Kenny Ishikawa has been the Sunday starter in conference play for Georgia up to this point, but after some rough starts, the Bulldogs might be changing things up. Ishikawa suffered an injury earlier the season after being hit by a pitch and it caused him to miss several weeks. It could by why he is off to a shaky start on the mound this year.

The Gators are also providing a change up in their pitching rotation as well. Liam Peterson has been the Friday starter this season, but he will now be pitching on Saturday and Aidan King will be getting the start on Friday. Peterson is a projected first round pick in this year's MLB draft but has struggled in conference play up to this point.

Friday's game is set to start at 6 PM ET and will be broadcasted on SEC Network+. On Saturday, game two will start at 12 PM ET and will be broadcasted on ESPN2. The final game of the series will be played at 12 PM ET and will be shown on SEC Network.