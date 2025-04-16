Georgia vs Georgia Tech Final Score: Dawgs On Top
Kolby Branch and Devin Obee homered as the Georgia Bulldogs defeated in-state rival Georgia Tech 5-2 at Truist Park.
The Georgia Bulldogs, as they have frequently this season, got on the board early with a two-run first inning. Ryland Zaborowski hit an RBI single to right, and Nolan McCarthy drew an RBI walk.
After a lead-off home run and a walk in the next at bat, Georgia Tech looked to have something brewing in the top of the third. Paul Byrd struck out one batter, and then Zach Harris came in and struck out the next two batters to retire the side.
William Baker, who homered in the second, would tie the game in the top of the third with an RBI single. Georgia wasted no time responding, as Devin Obee crushed a solo home run to the chop house in the bottom of the third to give Georgia the lead back. Henry Hunter doubled off the wall in left field the next at bat, setting the stage for Kolby Branch. Branch belted a two-run home run to left center to give UGA a 5-2 lead.
Per usual for the midweek, Georgia pitched a bullpen game. Ten different pitchers took the mound for the Bulldogs, and the staff did an incredible job. Allowing just 4 hits and striking out 12 batters.
Jordan Stephens pitched a one, two, three inning in the bottom of the ninth to give Georgia its fourth straight ranked win. The Bulldogs will head to Nashville next for a series with #19 Vanderbilt. Game one of the series is scheduled for Thursday at 7 pm.
