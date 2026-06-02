Georgia vs Mississippi State College Baseball Super Regional Schedule Set

The schedule has been revealed for Georgia's Super Regional matchup against Mississippi State.

The Georgia Bulldogs took care of business on the baseball diamond last weekend as they managed to advance to the Super Regionals unscathed. It was a big win over Long Island that started on Friday and finished Saturday morning, a win against Liberty later on Saturday and then another win against Liberty on Sunday to seal the deal.

Georgia will now match up against conference foe Mississippi State. A team they have become very familiar with this season. Georgia has played Mississippi State four times this season. Three times on the road in Starkville and then another time in the conference tournament. Georgia has won all four matchups this season.

The matchup has been known since Sunday, but now, an official schedule has been released.

Georgia vs Mississippi State Super Regional Schedule Released

May 31, 2026; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs infielder Ryan Black (2) reacts after defeating the Liberty Flames at Foley Field. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The best of three series will begin on Saturday with an 11 AM first pitch and will be broadcasted on ESPN. Sunday's game will begin at noon and will be broadcasted on ESPN. If a game three is necessary, a time and television provider has not yet been announced.

Georgia will be in a bit of a perdicament for the first game of the series. In Georgia's second matchup against Liberty, Tre Phelps hit a 2-run home run to take the lead late in the ball game, and then was ejected from the game by the umpire crew for taunting. That not only meant that Phelps could not finish that game, but also that he would have to miss the next game as well.

The Bulldogs certainly have quite a bit of star power in the lineup this season, but Phelps has been one of the best players in the lineup right behind Daniel Jackson. Georgia will have to try and take an early series lead without him on Saturday though.

As for what Georgia's pitching rotation looks like for this weekend, fans can likely expect typical operations. Joey Volchko will likely start things off on Saturday, followed by Dylan Vigue pitching in game two, and if he is needed, Caden Aoki will pitch the Monday matchup.

Aoki was very impressive in Georgia's win over Liberty as he had over 10 strike outs in the game, walked just one batter and surrendered only six hits in six innings of work.

Georgia is looking to make its first trip to Omaha since the 2008 season.