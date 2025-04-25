Georgia vs Oklahoma Final Score: Oklahoma Takes Game One
Georgia failed to complete the comeback as the Bulldogs to Oklahoma 8-6 in game one.
Kyle Branch, Georgia shortstop Kolby Branch’s brother, hit a single in the top of the second. Dayton Tockey crushed a two-run homer in the next at-bat to give Oklahoma an early 2-0 lead.
Tre Phelps responded with a towering home run to the parking lot in the bottom of the third. Phelps added a double later in the fifth, giving him his first homer and first two-hit game since returning from injury.
Oklahoma extended its lead in the top of the sixth with an RBI groundout from Jason Walk and a monster two-run homer from Dayton Tockey. This was Tockey’s second two-run homer of the game. The Oklahoma first baseman added an RBI single in the top of the eighth, giving him 5 RBIs on the night.
Oklahoma added three more runs in the top of the eighth. Georgia fought back in the bottom of the eighth, scoring four runs courtesy of a Ryland Zaborowski 3 RBI double and a RBI single from Nolan McCarthy.
Georgia got the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth, but could not quite complete the comeback. While this is another loss, the at-bats were much more competitive than they have been in the last four games.
The Bulldogs now hold a record of 4-9 in their last 13 games. UGA will look to get back on track tomorrow with first pitch scheduled for 1 pm.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily
ADVERTISING