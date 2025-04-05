Georgia vs Texas Final Score: Georgia Lets One Get Away
Georgia failed to hold on to an early 4-0 lead Saturday as the Texas Longhorns won 7-4 and took the series.
Nolan McCarthy picked up right where he left off yesterday, doubling Zaborowski home and giving the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead in the first inning.
Robbie Burnett hit an RBI double and Ryland Zaborowski hit an RBI groundout to extend Georgia’s lead to 3-0 in the top of the third. Slate Alford doubled in the top of the fourth and added another run to Georgia’s lead.
Jaquae Stewart crushed a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth that put the Longhorns on the board and gave them the momentum that they would use for the rest of the game.
Things unravel for the Bulldogs in the seventh. Mendoza drew a leadoff walk before Ethan Mendoza hit a fly ball to left that was dropped by Daniel Jackson in right. The ball got caught up in the wind, making it a difficult play. Runners were on second and third for Jalin Flores, who doubled off the wall in center to tie the game.
Galvan drew a walk in the next at bat, setting the stage for the hottest hitter in the country, Will Gasparino. Gasparino doubled to left center, giving Texas the lead.
Georgia had a great opportunity to even the series today; however, Texas showed great fight and found a way to come back at home. The Bulldogs will look to salvage the series tomorrow with first pitch set for 2 pm.
