Georgia vs Texas Game One Weather Update

Fifth-ranked Texas is set to host third-ranked Georgia tonight with potential bad weather in the forecast.

Austin Mixon

Trey King
Brooks Austin

For the last few days, scattered thunderstorms and showers have been forecast for the Austin area around first pitch tonight. Here is an update on how things stand right now.

Currently, the forecast calls for a 35-50 % chance of rain in Austin between 5 pm and 8 pm local time, with scattered thunderstorms around that time as well. This will be something to monitor closely as game time approaches. If this game were to get postponed, a doubleheader tomorrow would likely be the solution.

If the weather clears up and the game is played, fans will get to see an incredible matchup between two top five teams.

How to Watch: Georgia Bulldogs vs Texas Longhorns


• GameDay: Friday, April 4th, 2025
• Game Time: 7:30 pm EST
• Stadium: UFCU Disch-Falk Field
• Where: Austin, Texas
• Watch: SEC Network +

