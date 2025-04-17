Georgia vs Vanderbilt: Bulldogs Looking to Take Road Series vs Commodores
#5 Georgia Heads to Nashville for Three-Game Series Against #19 Vanderbilt
The #5 Georgia Bulldogs will hit the road for a key SEC showdown this week, traveling to Nashville to take on #19 Vanderbilt in a three-game series beginning Thursday, April 17th. First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET and will be streamed live on SECNetwork+.
Vanderbilt is looking to bounce back after a tough weekend, having dropped their most recent series to #18 Oklahoma. The Commodores will likely turn to JD Thompson to open the series on the mound. Thompson holds a 2-3 record on the season and a 4.44 ERA as a starter. He’ll be tasked with containing a red-hot Georgia offense that’s coming off one of its biggest series wins of the season.
Georgia surged into the national spotlight with an impressive series win over then-#1 Arkansas last weekend, showcasing both offensive firepower and solid pitching depth. The Bulldogs are expected to counter with Brian Curley in Game 1. Curley has been quietly reliable for Georgia, boasting a 2-0 record and a 3.48 ERA on the season.
With both teams climbing for position in the SEC standings and the postseason picture starting to take shape, this series promises to be a crucial one for both programs. Game one kicks off what could be a highly competitive weekend of baseball at Hawkins Field.
Georgia has already picked up one win on the week as they defeated their in-state rival Georgia Tech on Tuesday at Truist Park by a final score of 5-3.
