Analyzing How Georgia Bulldogs Quarterback Ryan Puglisi Preformed on G-Day
How did Georgia Bulldogs' quarterback Ryan Puglisi perform in his first-ever "G-Day" scrimmage?
The Georgia Bulldogs have concluded their spring scrimmage "G-Day" as the Dawgs made their first live appearance of the 2025 season in front of thousands of passionate fans. One of the more highly anticipated questions heading into the game was about quarterback Ryan Puglisi and how he would play.
Saturday's scrimmage marked the quarterback's first appearance in front of fans as a Georgia Bulldog and there was plenty to analyze. Puglisi took reps with both the red and black squads and completed 23 passes on 49 attempts. He finished the afternoon with two touchdowns, 224 passing yards and an interception.
Puglisi is currently in the midst of a battle with Gunner Stockton for the Dawgs starting position and Saturday's preformance didn't exactly provide clarity to the depth chart. While Puglisi's G-Day showing didn't place him as the clear frontrunner for the starting position, there is plenty of time for the quarterback to continue to develop.
Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart offered a statement of the quarterback's progression since joining the Bulldogs roster.
"I think Ryan [Puglisi] has come a long way. Many people forget this is his first spring, and he made some nice throws."
With G-Day in the rearview mirror, the Dawgs will now turn their attention to preparing for their 2025 regular season. Georgia will begin its regular season on August 30th in Sanford Stadium when it plays host to the Marshall Thundering Herd. The Bulldogs are looking to maintain their home win streak of more than 30 games.
