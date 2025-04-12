Kirby Smart Comments on Nico Iamaleava Transferring From Tennessee
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart commented on Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava's decision to enter the transfer portal.
The Tennessee Volunteers were mainstays in the headlines this weekend as starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava entered the transfer portal following "negotiations" with the Volunteers for NIL compensation.
The story is extremly unique ine college sports as it is one of the first times a player has publicly elected to transfer from a major team due to NIL negotiations. Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart commented on the situation following his team's inter-squad scrimmage, "G-Day" and stated that he is unsure that the upcoming House vs NCAA settlement will prevent situations such as Iamaleava's from occurring in the future.
"I don't know if the outside [House vs. NCAA] is gonna have any effect on the flow of players. That's not really what the house settlement is meant to do". Said Smart. "It could increase it if more teams have money... I can't foresee that, it's been spiraling and it's continuing to spiral. I don't what reigns it in. I don't know if there's anything that anybody can do to reign it in."
The Bulldogs and Volunteers will face off this season in Knoxville on September 13th. The Dawgs are currently on an eight-game win streak against the Volunteers.
