Georgia Wins SEC Tournament Championship For The First Time In School History

The University of Georgia beat the University of Arkansas in the championship game of the SEC tournament to claim the school's first championship.

Before Arkansas, the Dawgs beat Mississippi State to advance to the semifinals against the Florida Gators. In their matchup between the Gators, it did not start the way the Dawgs wanted. The Gators jumped out to a 6-0 lead, but the Dawgs were not done.

Despite being down big early in the game, the Dawgs found a way to slowly crawl back. The Dawgs were down 6-4 in the bottom of the 7th inning then was hit with a weather delay. After an hour wait, the Dawgs found a way to come back and defeat the Florida Gators 8-7.

Georgia Bulldog's Tre Phelps (1) fields a ground ball as Georgia Bulldogs take on Arkansas Razorbacks during the SEC baseball tournament championship game at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala. on Sunday, May 24, 2026. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the championship game, the Dawgs started early and stayed hot throughout the game. The Dawgs jumped out to an early 5-0 lead after the first inning. Jack Arcamone appeared in his first game of the tournament and showed how deep Georgia's depth is as he smokes a two-run homer over everything in right field.

Tre Phelps and Daniel Jackson both performed to their title, delivering clutch hits and RBI's. Kenny Ishikawa stayed hot by collecting a couple of hits. Rylan Lujo got the party started in the first inning by delivering an RBI single down the left field line, early in the first inning.

Georgia's pitching was the best it's ever been all season. Even though the Hogs were able to get some base hits, they were not able to come through and put pressure on the Dawgs. Paul Farley started the game and threw 6 strikeouts in four innings.

Georgia Bulldog's Jack Arcamone (7) celebrates his home run as Georgia Bulldogs take on Arkansas Razorbacks during the SEC baseball tournament championship game at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala. on Sunday, May 24, 2026. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Dawgs celebrated in a way that showed how badly they wanted this championship. There was a party on the mound, then the whole team raced to the outfield wall and ran into the Georgia "G" on the wall.

The Dawgs will host a regional, and will find out who is coming to town tomorrow (5/25) on selection Monday.