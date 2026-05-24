Live Updates: The University of Georgia VS The University of Arkansas; SEC Tournament Championship

CURRENTLY IN A RAIN DELAY.

Follow along for live updates of the championship game of the SEC tournament. This is the first time since 1989 that the Dawgs have reached the championship game. The Dawgs will be looking for its first ever SEC tournament victory.

Yesterday, the Dawgs faced off against the Florida Gators. The Gators jumped out to an early 6-0 lead. Right when you thought the game was over, the Dawgs started climbing back. Slowly but surely, the Dawgs found a way.

The Dawgs did not hit a homer in the matchup against Florida, proving to the country that the Dawgs can beat you without the long ball. Zach Brown, Caden Aoki, and Justin Byrd came into the game to pitch and shut almost everything down.

Georgia Bulldog's Kenny Ishikawa (14) catches a fly ball as Auburn Tigers take on Georgia Bulldogs at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala. on Friday, May 15, 2026. | Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The matchup went into an hour long weather delay in the bottom of the 7th. The Dawgs were down 6-4 and ended up winning 8-7.

Today, the Dawgs will face off against the Hogs at 2 p.m. With the weather circling again, don't be surprised if we get into another long game.

The Dawgs faced off against the Hogs in the regular season in the middle of April. The Dawgs took 2 out of 3, with the last game being the most impressive. The Dawgs beat the Hogs 26-14 in game three. A football score that shows how scary the Bulldogs' offense is. The Dawgs outscored the Hogs 34-23 in their three-game series.

Georgia Bulldog's Kolby Branch (9) catches a fly ball as Georgia Bulldogs take on Florida Gators during the SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala. on Saturday, May 23, 2026. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kenny Ishikawa has been red hot at the plate recently. He has provided clutch hitting when the Dawgs needed it the most. Including a 2-run double last night in the matchup against the Gators.

Tre Phelps and Daniel Jackson hit back-to-back sacrifice flies to tie the game and take the lead. Both players were throwing fist bumps, showing that they are a selfless team that just wants to win.

The Dawgs will fight for their first SEC tournament win today, and it will take the whole team to accomplish this difficult task. Georgia is 23-7 in conference play while Arkansas is 17-13.

Georgia Bulldog's Ryan Wynn (0) fields a ground ball as Georgia Bulldogs take on Florida Gators during the SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala. on Saturday, May 23, 2026. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

You can tune in by watching on SEC Network or listen on the Bulldogs Radio.

Read more about UGA baseball here.

Starting lineup for the Georgia Bulldogs: starting on the mound, RHP Paul Farley. 3b Tre Phelps, 2b Daniel Jackson, cf Rylan Lujo, 1b Brennan Hudson, lf Kenny Ishikawa, 2b Ryan Wynn, dh Jack Arcamone, ss Kolby Branch, and rf Ryan Black.

Starting lineup for the Arkansas Razorbacks: starting on the mound, RHP Tate McGuire. Lf Damian Ruiz, ss Camden Kozeal, c Ryder Helfrick, rf Zack Stewart, 3b TJ Pompey, 2b Nolan Souza, cf Maika Niu, Dh Carter Rutenbar, and 1b Reese Robinett.