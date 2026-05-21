Live Updates - The University of Georgia vs Mississippi State University, Third Round

Follow along for live updates of the University of Georgia vs Mississippi State University baseball game. This is the third round of the SEC postseason tournament. The winner of this game will go on to the semi-finals.

1st Inning: MSU Goes Three And Out. UGA Also Goes Three And Out (0-0 TIED.)

Top: Joey Volchko takes the mound for the Georgia Bulldogs. Gehrig Frei will start the game by grounding out to first base. Reese steps into the box next, and he lines out straight to center field. Sullivan climbs in next, and he grounds out to third base.

Bottom: RHP Duke Stone will start on the bump for Mississippi State. Tre Phelps will face him first, and he grounds out to third on the first pitch he sees. Jackson looks in next, and he grounds out to shortstop. O'Shaughnessy walks in next, and he strikes out swinging.

These teams faced off during the first week of April. The Dawgs travelled to Starkville and swept the Mississippi State Bulldogs. All three games were decided by three runs or fewer. Both teams are extremely competitive and talented. Now with the SEC tournament, flares are bound to blow.

Daniel Jackson has been solid all year round for the Dawgs. He is a Golden Spike Finalist, SEC Triple Crown winner, leads the team in homers, and has 25 stolen bases as a catcher. A solid backbone for the electric Georgia baseball team. If Jackson is not catching, he would be hitting at the DH spot. A player like Jackson is too valuable to sit on the bench.

Georgia Bulldog's Daniel Jackson (3) makes it safely to first base before Auburn Tigers' Ethin Bingaman (18) can get the force out as Auburn Tigers take on Georgia Bulldogs at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala. on Friday, May 15, 2026. | Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Joey Volchko will most likely get the start for the Dawgs. The transfer from Stanford has never seen an SEC tournament before, so it will be interesting to see how he fares today. Recently, Volchko has struggled with control early, but has been able to control his stuff as the game progresses. Today, Volchko will need to own the diamond and pitch another gem.

The Dawgs have won the regular-season SEC championship for the first time since 2008. Coach Johnson has only been here for three years, and he has already turned the program around. He has done a great job of going into the portal and picking up elite ball players that has turned the program around. This past season, coach Johnson went to the portal for mainly pitchers (Volchko, Scott, Ishikawa, and more).

Today, the atmosphere will be electric as the Dawgs finally get to play baseball. It has been five days since the Dawgs have taken the diamond, so it will be interesting to see how the boys come out and play today against a very good Mississippi State team.

Read more about Georgia baseball here.

Apr 18, 2026; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Wes Johnson talks to the umpire during the ninth inning against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Baum-Walker Stadium. Georgia won 26-14. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Starting lineup for the Georgia Bulldogs: starting on the mound, RHP Joey Volchko. 3b Tre Phelps, c Daniel Jackson, dh Michael O'Shaughnessy, cf Rylan Lujo, lf Kenny Ishikawa, 2b Ryan Wynn, 1b Brennan Hudson, ss Kolby Branch, and rf Ryan Black.

Starting lineup for the Mississippi State Bulldogs: starting on the mound, RHP Duke Stone. 2b Gehrig Frei, 3b Ace Reese, dh Noah Sullivan, rf Jacob Parker, lf Vytas Valincius, 1b Reed Stallman, cf Bryce Chance, ss Ryder Woodson, and c Chone James.