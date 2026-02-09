University of Georgia Experiences Triumphant Moment During Super Bowl LX Ceremony

The University of Georgia experienced an extremely triumphant moment during the trophy ceremony of Super Bowl LX.

The 2025 football season came to its official end this past weekend as the Seattle Seahawks turned in a dominating defensive performance against the New England Patriots to win Super Bowl LX. The victory was the Seahawks' second Super Bowl title in 15 years.

Following the win, members of the Seahawks' roster and coaching staff appeared on stage to receive the Lombardi Trophy and discuss their performance in the game. One of the main figures interviewed was Seattle head coach Mike MacDonald.

MacDonald was interviewed by NBC host Maria Taylor, as the two discussed the team's impressive performance. But while Taylor and MacDonald are currently in different professions, they do have one major thing in common. They are both graduates of the University of Georgia.

Georgia Bulldogs Were Well Represented in Super Bowl LX

Feb 2, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Sports commentator Maria Taylor speaks at the Roger Goodell Press Conference at San Jose Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Taylor attended the University of Georgia from 2005-2009, where she had a prolific athletic career in both volleyball and basketball. Following her playing days, Taylor began her career in the sports broadcasting world and steadily climbed the ladder to where she is today.

MacDonald on the other hand attended Georgia from 2010-2013 and began his coaching career at Cedar Shoals High School in Athens before eventually joining the Bulldogs' Staff. Macdonald's time with the Bulldogs kick-started his NFL career, as he would intern with the Baltimore Ravens for the 2014 season before earning a full-time position with the organization.

Eventually MacDonald would earn a head coaching gig with the Seahawks and has already emerged as one of the ore exciting and successful young coaches in the league with his Super Bowl win.

To make Taylor and MacDonald's moment even more special, the head coach and analyst were are not only fellow UGA grads, but also attended the same high school. Both were graduates of Centennial High School located in Roswell, Georgia.

The Bulldogs were also well-represented on the field in Super Bowl LX, as the team had at least one player playing in the matchup for the 25th consecutive season. This is tied for the longest streak by any collegiate team.

While Mike MacDonald and Maria Taylor are far removed from their time in Athens, seeing two former Georgia Bulldogs share the stage in one of the biggest trophy ceremonies in sports is certainly a prideful event for all Dawg fans.