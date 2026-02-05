Georgia RB Nate Frazier Says He's Heard ‘Crazy’ NIL Offers to Enter Transfer Portal

Georgia Bulldogs running back Nate Frazier recently revealed that he received offers with "crazy numbers" to entice him into the transfer portal.

The college football transfer portal has become one of the more controversial facets of the game, as its emergence has led to a plethora of extremely talented players that help contribute in massive ways to teams all across the sport.

For all the good it does, however, the portal has also led to some massive headaches for college football coaches, as fears of tampering and roster departures run rampant throughout programs all across the country.

The Georgia Bulldogs are one of the many schools affected by this modern era of college football, and have seen their fair share of players leave elsewhere for supposedly more money and other opportunities.

Oftentimes, teams will contact players on other rosters in order to poach talent and entice them to enter the portal. Bulldogs running back Nate Frazier has firsthand expereince of this, and recently revealed during an interview with I AM ATHLETE that he had heard some absurd offers from other teams.

Nate Frazier Discusses Crazy Offers to Enter the Transfer Portal

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia running back Nate Frazier (3) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Alabama at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Crazy numbers. Trust me, I've heard crazy numbers," said Frazier. "But the thing that I most definitely think about is that at Georgia, peopel get drafted high and then double the amount they made in college. At other schools, you can make that now. But when you get to the next level and it's time to get drafted, it's not going to be that. The NFL, that's grown man money."

The running back did not get into specifics as to which teams provided the alleged offers, nor did he discuss the total amounts. However, Frazier's emphasis on the craziness of said numbers likely indicates that they were astronomically high.

Frazier also used the interview to confess his love for the University of Georgia and revealed how close the locker room was, indicating that he had no intentions of entering the portal this offseason.

"I love Georgia for multiple reasons, but what I always think about is my teammates are really my brothers," said Frazier. "The locker room is a real, genuine brotherhood. there's alot of locker rooms that are divided with a lot of fake love."

Frazier's loyalty and passion for the Bulldogs program has become somewhat of a rarity in today's era of college football, but has helped make the running back one of the more beloved figures in Athens and has created massive amounts of excitement ahead of his 2026 season.