The Georgia Bulldogs were on a hot streak coming into this past weekend. They swept Mississippi State on the road in a top five matchup, they beat Presbyterian in their mid week game 28-3 and they had not lost a conference series. However, that changed this past weekend as they fell to the Florida Gators.

It was a tough series for the Bulldogs. They couldn't get the offense going in the first game as they only scored two runs, the pitching came up clutch in game two as they won 5-1 and then in the third game the flood gates opened. Georgia scored seven runs but it's tough to win any game when you allow 13 runs .

The Bulldogs continue to have issues on the mound when it comes to Sunday games. Wes Johnson decided to change things up and give Matt Scott the start instead of Kenny Ishikawa, but Scott was taken out of the game early after surrendering a handful of home runs.

As a result, the Bulldogs were not bumped out of the top five in the latest college baseball rankings, according to D1Baseball.

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Regardless of the series loss, Georgia is still on track for a very successful season. They are 29-8 on the season and 11-4 in conference play. They also still rank at the top of the conference rankings. However, they have a tough slate coming up on the schedule.

Their next two conference series are against Arkansas on the road and Ole Miss on the road and they have a mid week game against Georgia Tech in Truist Park coming up after this week as well. The Diamond Dawgs were already battle tested up to this point, but they are really about to find out how good they are this next two weeks as postseason play approaches.

If they can make it through these next two weeks, the Bulldogs get a bit of a break in the schedule with series against Missouri and LSU after that. They will then close out the regular season with a series against the Auburn Tigers on the road before the SEC tournament starts up.

Georgia will need to make sure they bounce back after this past weekend if they want to host the regional round in the postseason.