Latest College Baseball Rankings - Georgia Bulldogs Hardly Move After Big Series Win

The latest college baseball rankings have been released. Here is where the Georgia Bulldogs currently stand.

The Georgia Bulldogs picked up a massive series this past weekend. They not only went on the road and beat Mississippi State, but they also won all three games in a top five matchup this past weekend. A huge momentum boost for Georgia and an indication to everyone that they are for real this season.

The Bulldogs have now won all four of their conference series this season and two of them have been sweeps. Georgia is setting themselves to be in a great position when postseason baseball rolls around later. Right now, they have to continue to build off of their recent success.

So, after the big weekend for Georgia, here is where they ended up in the college baseball rankings. After beating another top five team, there wasn't much movement for Georgia this week, according to the D1Baseball rankings.

Latest College Baseball Top 25 Rankings

Georgia Baseball heads to Clemson this week for a top-10 showdown. | UGA Athletics

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Georgia will get things started this week against Presbyterian on Tuesday for a midweek game. The Bulldogs have struggled with some of their midweek games, so they will be looking to not kill their momentum from this past weekend with a loss to Presbyterian on Tuesday.

After that, the Dawgs will be back at Foley Field to take on the Florida Gators in a three-game series. The Saturday game will be broadcasted on ESPN2 and the Sunday game will be aired on SEC Network.

The Gators have had a bit of an up and down season. They swept South Carolina to start conference play and then Alabama swept them the next weekend. They then swept Arkansas on the road and then lost the series to Ole Miss at their home stadium.

Georgia has six conference series remaining on the season before they wrap up the regular season and start shifting their focus to postseason play. The Bulldogs have made the postseason the past two years under Wes Johnson, but they have not yet made a trip to Omaha. Perhaps this will be the season where Georgia can put it all together and have a shot at the College World Series.