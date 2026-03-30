Latest College Baseball Rankings - Georgia Bulldogs Remain Inside Top 5

The latest college baseball rankings have been released, and the Georgia Bulldogs remain inside the top five.

The Georgia Bulldogs made it inside the top five in last week's college baseball rankings, and they made a strong case to remain towards the top this past week.

The Bulldogs did drop their midweek game to Kennesaw State, but they responded by sweeping the South Carolina Gamecocks. It's the third straight conference series the Bulldogs have won this season and they now hold an overall record of 23-6 and a 7-2 conference record.

Georgia was one of seven SEC teams this past weekend to sweep their opponent. Georgia now has series wins against Tennessee, Texas A&M and now South Carolina. So after the Bulldogs' strong performance over the weekend, here is where they landed in the latest rankings, according to D1Baseball.

Latest College Baseball Top 25

Byard pitches in relief for Georgia Baseball against Texas A&M in their SEC weekend series (UGAA) | UGAA

UCLA Texas Georgia Tech Mississippi State Georgia UNC Florida State Southern Miss Oregon State Virginia Oklahoma USC West Virginia Coastal Carolina Oregon Alabama Arkansas Auburn Nebraska Texas A&M Florida Boston College UCF Kentucky Arizona State

The Bulldogs have a massive conference series this coming weekend against Mississippi State in Starkville. They also have a midweek game against Georgia State, which will be played at Foley Field on Tuesday.

Georgia has continued to be one of the top offenses in college baseball. They lead the country with home runs hit this season, with a total of 82. The next highest team is Vanderbilt, who has 56 home runs on the season.

The Diamond Dawgs still have seven conference series remaining on the season, so there is still a long way to go, but it looks like Wes Johnson and his team will be making postseason play for a third year in a row.

Mississippi State is arguably the biggest series Georgia has remaining on the schedule, so this will be a big test for the Bulldogs. If they pick up another conference series win this weekend, the Bulldogs will be proven as one of the top teams in the country.

Georgia also has a midweek game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets later in the season. The game will be played at Truist Park, the home of the Atlanta Braves. Another big opportunity on Georgia's schedule to build up their resume before postseason play arrives later in the year.

The Bulldogs will begin their series against Mississippi State on Thursday this week.