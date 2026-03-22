LIVE UPDATES: Georgia Baseball vs Texas A&M Aggies - Bulldogs Looking to Sweep Series

Live updates from College Station as the Bulldogs look to earn a sweep against the Texas A&M Aggies in college baseball.

The Georgia Bulldogs are back in action for their final matchup of a three game series against the Texas A&M Aggies in College Station. The Dawgs are looking to build on securing their second conference victory of the season and extend their impressive win streak.

The Dawgs are looking for a clean sweep this afternoon, as the team defeated the Aggies in game one and two by a fairly substantial margin. Should things go well for Wes Johnson and his team this afternoon, the team will depart from College Station with yet another impressive win.

On Saturday's game two, the Bulldogs blasted five solo home runs, Daniel Jackson and Tre Phelps even hit back-to-back home runs. It was a tough performance to watch if you're an Aggie fan. However, the frequent action from the Bulldogs' bats was surely exciting to see for Dawg fans.

As the Bulldogs and Aggies' Sunday afternoon matchup continues, Bulldogs on SI will continue to provide timely and detailed updates of all major moments from the game.

Georgia Bulldogs vs Texas A&M Aggies Live Updates (Game 3):

Georgia coach Wes Johnson shakes hands with Binghamton coach Tim Sinicki before the start of a NCAA Regionals game against Binghamton in Athens, Ga., on Friday, May 30, 2025. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Editor's Note**: This article will be regularly updated throughout the duration of today's contest. For pitch for the game is scheduled for approximately 4:00 p.m. ET.

Top of First Inning (Georgia at Bat)

Ryan Black begins the game with a strikeout after getting caught looking on a full count.



Bottom of First Inning (Texas A&M at Bat)

Top of Second Inning (Georgia at Bat)

Bottom of Second Inning (Texas A&M at Bat)

Top of Third Inning (Georgia at Bat)

Bottom of Third Inning (Texas A&M at Bat)

Top of Fourth Inning (Georgia at Bat)

Bottom of Fourth Inning (Texas A&M at Bat)

Top of Fifth Inning (Georgia at Bat)

Bottom of Fifth Inning (Texas A&M at Bat)

Top of Sixth Inning (Georgia at Bat)

Bottom of Sixth Inning (Texas A&M at Bat)

Top of Seventh Inning (Georgia at Bat)

Bottom of Seventh Inning (Texas A&M at Bat)

Top of Eighth Inning (Georgia at Bat)

Bottom of Eighth Inning (Texas A&M at Bat)

Top of Ninth Inning (Georgia at Bat)