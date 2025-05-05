Dawgs Daily

Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings: Georgia Bulldogs Keep on Climbing

The latest NCAA baseball rankings have been released and the Georgia Bulldogs continue to climb.

After losing five straight, the Georgia Bulldogs are back on a win streak over the last week and a half. The Diamond Dawgs have won six straight after sweeping the Missouri Tigers this past weekend. As a result, the Bulldogs keep on climbing up the NCAA baseball rankings.

Georgia cruised to victory on Friday as they won by a final score of 9-2. On Saturday, it was a four-run sixth inning that propelled them to victory. On Sunday, it took some ninth-inning magic to pull out the win as the Tigers tied it up at two in the bottom of the eighth. Slate Alford then launched a two-run shot in the top of the ninth to secure the win.

The Bulldogs have no more midweek matchups remaining on the season. They will travel to Alabama this weekend to face the Crimson Tide in a ranked matchup, then host the Texas A&M Aggies for the final series of the regular season. Then, it will be SEC Tournament play.

So with two weeks left in the season, here is where the Bulldogs currently stand in the latest NCAA baseball rankings, courtesy of D1 Baseball. Georgia is in a position to host the regional round of the postseason yet again.

Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings:

  1. Texas
  2. Florida State
  3. LSU
  4. North Carolina
  5. Oregon
  6. Georgia
  7. Arkansas
  8. Auburn
  9. Clemson
  10. Oregon State
  11. Vanderbilt
  12. West Virginia
  13. UC Irvine
  14. Coastal Carolina
  15. Tennessee
  16. NC State
  17. Oklahoma
  18. UCLA
  19. Troy
  20. Louisville
  21. Southern Miss
  22. Arizona
  23. Alabama
  24. Ole Miss
  25. USC

