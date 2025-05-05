Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings: Georgia Bulldogs Keep on Climbing
The latest NCAA baseball rankings have been released and the Georgia Bulldogs continue to climb.
After losing five straight, the Georgia Bulldogs are back on a win streak over the last week and a half. The Diamond Dawgs have won six straight after sweeping the Missouri Tigers this past weekend. As a result, the Bulldogs keep on climbing up the NCAA baseball rankings.
Georgia cruised to victory on Friday as they won by a final score of 9-2. On Saturday, it was a four-run sixth inning that propelled them to victory. On Sunday, it took some ninth-inning magic to pull out the win as the Tigers tied it up at two in the bottom of the eighth. Slate Alford then launched a two-run shot in the top of the ninth to secure the win.
The Bulldogs have no more midweek matchups remaining on the season. They will travel to Alabama this weekend to face the Crimson Tide in a ranked matchup, then host the Texas A&M Aggies for the final series of the regular season. Then, it will be SEC Tournament play.
So with two weeks left in the season, here is where the Bulldogs currently stand in the latest NCAA baseball rankings, courtesy of D1 Baseball. Georgia is in a position to host the regional round of the postseason yet again.
Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings:
- Texas
- Florida State
- LSU
- North Carolina
- Oregon
- Georgia
- Arkansas
- Auburn
- Clemson
- Oregon State
- Vanderbilt
- West Virginia
- UC Irvine
- Coastal Carolina
- Tennessee
- NC State
- Oklahoma
- UCLA
- Troy
- Louisville
- Southern Miss
- Arizona
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- USC
