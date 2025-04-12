LIVE Updates: Arkansas vs Georgia Game Two
Follow along as the Georgia Bulldogs look to even the series against #1 Arkansas.
Arkansas took a 4-3 lead in the top of the seventh of game one and did not look back. The Razorbacks scored 9 more runs to win the game 13-3.
The score did not tell the full story as Georgia was in the game until the ninth inning. With the game tied 3-3, the Bulldogs left two runners in scoring position in the fifth, and left the bases loaded in the sixth.
Georgia must improve its hitting with runners in scoring position if it wants to even the series against an Arkansas team playing at an extremely high level.
Kolten Smith will get the start for UGA with first pitch set for 4 pm.
First Inning:
Top:
How to Watch: Georgia Bulldogs vs Arkansas Razorbacks
• GameDay: Friday, April 12, 2025
• Game Time: 4:00 pm EST
• Stadium: Foley Field
• Where: Athens, Georgia
• Watch: SEC Network +
