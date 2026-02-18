Live Updates - The University of Georgia V.S. The University of South Carolina Upstate

Follow along as the University of Georgia (2-1) faces off against the University of South Carolina Upstate.

Follow along as the University of Georgia (2-1) faces off against the University of South Carolina Upstate(2-2). USC Upstate (Spartans) travels to Foley Field to face off against the Bulldogs in a one game series, with the first pitch scheduled for 3:00p.m. Another beautiful day for baseball as we are expecting cloudy conditions and a high of 68 degrees. Perfect conditions to watch the Dawgs hit the deep ball.

The Spartans are coming off an impressive 17-0 win over Western Carolina. Before the Western Carolina game USC Upstate has allowed at least 7 runs. Pitching seems to be an issue for the Spartans. Expect the electric Bulldog offense to take advantage of that.

The Bulldogs are coming off a 2 out of 3 series win over Wright State. Even though the Dawgs dropped the last game of the series, they showed impressive offense and defense. The Dawgs will look to light up the scoreboard during this game.

You can watch this game on SEC Network+, and you can listen to it on the Bulldogs Radio.

Georgia infielder Kolby Branch (9) celebrates with Georgia catcher Daniel Jackson (25) after hitting a home run during a NCAA baseball game against Arkansas in Athens, Ga., on Friday, April 11, 2025. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Starting line up for the visiting Spartans: starting on the mound RHP Max Eichenberger, cf Henry Zenor, rf Micah Coleman, dh Johnny Sweeney, ss Maloy Heaghney, c Preston Lucas, lf Trey Bentley, 1b Clayton Campidilli, 3b Jake Armsey, and 2b Gage Griggs.

Starting line up for the Bulldogs: starting on the mound RHP Zach Brown, cf Kenny Ishikawa, 3b Tre Phelps, dh Jordy Oriach, c Daniel Jackson, 1b Brennan Hudson, lf Henry Allen, 2b Ryan Black, ss Kolby Branch, and rf Cole Johnson.

Georgia’s Zach Brown (37) throws a pitch during an NCAA baseball game against UIC in Athens, Ga., on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images