LIVE UPDATES - Georgia Baseball V.S Texas A&M, Game Three

Follow along as the University of Georgia looks to sweep the Texas A&M Aggies. The University of Georgia is coming off two impressive road wins. Yesterday, the Dawgs tallied 6 (six) home runs. With the win yesterday, it was the first time that the Dawgs have ever won the series at Texas A&M.

Pre-Game Notes:

Almost everyone has looked hot on the Bulldogs roster. The most impressive aspect of Georgia's game, this series, has been the bullpen. It has been a while since we have been able to see that, but they have really turned it on. Justin Byrd came in game one of the series after Joey Volchko only went through two innings, and he shut the Aggies down.

Yesterday, Tre Phelps played second base. This is the first time this season that he has played that position. Michael O'Shaughnessy took his position at third, and it worked great. Having the hot bats of O'Shaughnessy and Phelps is a huge advantage for the Dawgs.

Georgia catcher Daniel Jackson (25) runs for first during a NCAA baseball game against Arkansas in Athens, Ga., on Friday, April 11, 2025. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another huge advantage is the best one-two combo in college baseball. That being Tre Phelps and Daniel Jackson hitting next to each other. A sight that would even make professional pitchers fear. The two have found a way all season to either come in clutch or hit the ball out of the park.

The Dawgs are 4-1 in conference play and ranked as the 7th best team in the country. They are one win away from sweeping the Aggies. If they want to sweep them, they'll have to keep playing how they've been playing. As the Aggies will look to salvage this series, we may be in for a great rubber match.

First pitch is expected to be at 4 p.m., making this a late Sunday game. You can watch this game on SEC Network or listen to it on the Bulldogs Radio.

Georgia coach Wes Johnson meets with Kentucky coach Nick Mingione before the start of a NCAA baseball game on March 14, 2025. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Starting lineup for the Texas A&M Aggies: starting on the mound, RHP Aiden Sims. Leading off for the Aggies: 1b Gavin Grahovac, cf Caden Sorrell, 2b Chris Hacopian, lf Jake Duer, dh Blake Binderup, 3b Nico Partida, rf Terrence Kiel II, c Bear Harrison, and ss Boston Kellner

Starting lineup for the Georgia Bulldogs: starting on the mound, LHP Kenny Ishikawa. Leading off for the Bulldogs: 2b Ryan Black, 3b Tre Phelps, c Daniel Jackson, dh Jordy Oriach, 1b Henry Allen, lf Cole Johnson, ss Kolby Branch, rf Jack Arcamone, and cf Rylan Lujo.