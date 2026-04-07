LIVE UPDATES: Georgia Baseball vs Presbyterian - Key Moments and Big Plays

Live updates from Athens, as the Georgia Bulldogs take on Presbyterian for a regular season college baseball game.

The Georgia Bulldogs are back in action this Tuesday, as the team looks to continue its momentum throughout the 2026 college baseball season. The Dawgs have returned to Athens this afternoon, as they are set to host Presbyterian for a regular season bout. This will be a one game series played in Athens, Georgia.

The Bulldogs are fresh off an extremely impressive road series, where they swept the top 10 ranked Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville. The team is looking to continue its winning habits this afternoon, as it prepares for another series in conference play this upcoming weekend.

Georgia has placed themselves in the driver's seat for SEC standings, and while today's matchup will not affect those rankings, maintaining momentum and earning another victory will be crucial for Wes Johnson and his roster.

As action continues throughout the afternoon, Bulldogs on SI will continue to bring timely and comprehensive coverage of all major plays and key moments from today's game.

Georgia Baseball vs Presbyterian: Live Updates

Georgia coach Wes Johnson huddles up his team during a NCAA Athens Regional baseball game against UNCW in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, June 1, 2024. Georgia won 11-2. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

Editor's Note**: This article will be updated periodically as today's game continues. First pitch is currently scheduled for approximately 3 p.m. ET.

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