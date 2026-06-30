Georgia Bulldog Players Who Could Be Super Explosive During the Team's 2026 Season

Georgia Football players who could be some of the most explosive players on the team for the Dawgs' 2026 college football season.

The Fourth of July is just days away, as the country looks to celebrate it's 250th birthday. With a holiday as American and a celebration as iconic as the Fourth, fireworks certainly will be expected come Saturday.

But as fireworks explode on the upcoming Saturday, the Georgia Bulldogs are looking to make some fireworks of their own during the Saturdays in the fall, as the team looks to increase its amount of explosive plays for the 2026 season.

With week one less than 70 days away, here are a few Georgia players who could provide some massive explosions for the Georgia offense during the 2026 college football season.

1. Talyn Taylor

Sep 6, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Talyn Taylor (11) reacts after a first down against the Austin Peay Governors in the first quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taylor missed the majority of his freshman season in 2025 due to an unfortunate shoulder injury and was unable to contribute in a way many expected him to. However, according to rumblings this offseason, the wide receiver has been a massive down-field threat for the Dawgs and is expected to be one of the team's more dangerous pass catchers this season.

2. Chauncey Bowens/Nate Frazier

Georgia Bulldogs running back Chauncey Bowens (33) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia held off Florida 24-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Both Chauncey Bowens and Nate Frazier are expected to share the load in the running game this season, and the two showcases their rushing abilities numerous times throughout 2025 with each of them turning in multiple carries of 30 yards or more. With the duo set to return in 2026, the two could provide Georgia with one of the most explosive backfields in the SEC.

3. Elyiss Williams

Oct 4, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Elyiss Williams (10) runs after a catch against the Kentucky Wildcats at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Elyiss Williams burst onto the scene last year thanks to his monstrous frame and ability to high-point the ball while it was in the air. Now, with the tight end set to return in 2026, many expect the young Bulldog to become a point of emphasis for Georgia's offense in 2026.

4. Sacovie White-Helton

Georgia wide receiver Sacovie White (18) runs a drill during spring practice in Athens, Ga., on Thursday, March 14, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Zachariah Branch's spectacular 2025 season limited the impact that White-Helton was able to make on the field. However, when he was provided opportunities, the wide receiver made the most of them. Look for the wide receiver to make some massive plays out of the slot this season and become another massive threat to defenses.

5. Gunner Stockton

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) runs the ball past Marshall defensive back Josh Pierre-Louis (11) during the first half of a NCAA college football game against Marshall in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, August. 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Gunner Stockton may not have been one of the most explosive quarterbacks through the air during his first full season as Georgia's starter. However, his legs were a massive addition to the team's offense. He had multiple carries of 20 yards or more, and his ability to run the ball helped open up other areas of the Dawgs' offense. With another full offseason under his belt, Stockton could be an even more explosive commodity for Mike Bobo and the Georgia offense.