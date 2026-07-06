Georgia Bulldogs True Freshman Who Will Make an Impact During the 2026 Season

Georgia Bulldogs true freshman who are likely to make an impact on the Dawgs' roster at some point during the 2026 season.

Throughout the Kirby Smart era of Georgia Football, there has always been a strong presence of true freshmen making a massive impact on the team. Whether it was Jake Fromm in 2017, Brock Bowers in 2021, or Malaki Starks in 2022, there have always been a handful of young players who are able to help the team significantly.

This season should be no different for the Dawgs as the program is once again expected to rely on a decent amount of young players to contribute during the team's 2026 season. But who are the young players that Dawg fans should expect to make an impact?

Georgia Bulldogs True Freshman Who Will Help the Dawgs in 2026

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Kaiden Prothro | Emil Madden/UGAAA

Kaiden Prothro (TE):

A massive-bodied individual who is a matchup nightmare for just about anyone on defense. Prothro was recruited as a tight end and is officially listed as such on Georgia's roster. However, look for the young Bulldog to do most of his damage from the slot position and force defenses to rely on unorthodox packages to suppress the talented pass catcher.

Zykie Helton (OL):

Juan Gaston and Dontrell Glover proved that true freshmen are more than capable of starting on the Bulldogs' offensive line last season. Now, Helton appears to be the next young blocker to follow suit. The offensive lineman's frame, athleticism, and high motor have reportedly made him one of the more eye-catching freshman this offseason, and it likely is not a question of "if" the lineman will start at some point this season, but "when."

Tyriq Green (ATH):

There have been many of defensive players to play at multiple positions under Kirby Smart. However, very rarely (if ever) have they be true freshman. But based on Georgia's spring scrimmage and some comments from the head coach himself, Tyriq Green will likely do just that in 2026. The incoming freshman saw action at corner, safety, and nickel, and will likely be seen on the field in some form or fashion at all three spots this season.

The Bulldogs and their upcoming freshmen will begin their 2026 season on Saturday, September 5th when they host Tennessee State in their season opener. Kickoff for this game is currently set for 3 p.m. ET and coverage will be held on the SEC Network.