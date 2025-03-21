LIVE Updates: Georgia Bulldogs vs Florida Gators
Follow along as the Georgia Bulldogs go on the road to take on Florida in game one of their weekend series.
Georgia travels to Gainesville this weekend for its first road SEC series of the year against the Florida Gators. Georgia comes into the game as the 4th ranked team in the nation with a 21-2 record (2-1 in conference). Florida is ranked #13 with an 18-5 record. (0-3 in conference)
Georgia has been incredible at the plate so far this season, leading the nation in home runs. Ryland Zaborowski and Robbie Burnett have led the way, Hitting 12 and 11 home runs respectively.
The concerns for the Bulldogs are on the mound, specifically starting pitching. Georgia has had an issue allowing opponents to take early leads. Kolten Smith, Georgia's preseason All-American starter, has been dealing with injuries for most of the season.
Charlie Goldstein will get the start for Georgia on the mound today, with Brian Curley set to make his first start of the season tomorrow.
First pitch is set for 6:30 pm.
LIVE Updates: Georgia vs Florida
First Inning:
Top:
How to Watch: Georgia vs Florida
- Location: Condron Ballpark
- Time: 6:30 pm
- Stream: SECN+
- Date: March 21, Friday, 2025
