LIVE Updates: Georgia Bulldogs vs Florida Gators Game Three
Follow along as the Georgia Bulldogs go for the series sweep of the Florida Gators.
Georgia took the series on Saturday in dominant fashion, scoring 17 runs and hitting 6 home runs. This was the most home runs UGA has hit in a single game this season. Devin Obee (2), Robbie Burnett, Kolby Branch, Christain Adams, and Brennan Hudson all homered.
Brian Curley started on the mound for the Bulldogs and pitched an incredible game. Curley pitched five shutout innings with five strikeouts. The VCU transfer started the season as the closer for the Bulldogs, however after this performance it is likely that Curley moves into a starting role for the foreseeable future.
Georgia will go for the sweep of the Florida Gators today, something that they have not done since 2019. A starting pitcher will be announced closer to game time.
First Inning: Zaborowski gives Georgia the early lead. (1-0)
Top: Slate Alford singles to center. Burnett strikes out swinging. Zaborowski doubles to left-center, and one run scores. (1-0) Phelps strikes out swinging. Hunter flies out to the wall in right-center.
Bottom: Nadeau flies out to center. Boser strikes out swinging. Shelton grounds out to second.
Second Inning:
Top: Obee singles to left. Obee steals second. McCarthy singles to left. Adams crushes a home run off the scoreboard. (4-0) Branch flies out to left. Alford grounds out to third. Burnett flies out to left.
Bottom:
