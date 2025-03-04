LIVE Updates: Georgia Bulldogs vs High Point Panthers
Follow along as the Georgia Bulldogs take on the High Point Panthers in a midweek matchup.
The Georgia Bulldogs swept their four game weekend series against FGCU in impressive fashion, walking off FGCU in each game.
Slate Alford walked off the first game with an RBI groundout, and the third game with a RBI single in the bottom of the tenth. Alford has been one of the best hitters in the country to start the season.
Tre Phelps had the biggest hit of the weekend with a monster two-run homer that tied the game in game three against FGCU. The game was scheduled for just seven innings and Phelps tied it in the bottom of the seventh. Despite a slow start, the preseason All-American has raised his batting average to over .300.
Georgia will look to make it 10 straight wins against High Point with first pitch scheduled for 3 pm.
LIVE Updates:
First Inning:
Top: Durschlag leads off the game with a single to left. Murphy steps up to the plate and is hit by a pitch. Runners move up to second and third on a wild pitch. Hillier pops out to short. Johnson hits a sac fly to right and High Point is on the board early. (0-1) Simpson flies out to left to end the inning.
Bottom: Ryan Black blasts a leadoff homer to right. (1-1) Great at bat from Black. Slate Alford crushes a home run to the parking lot. (2-1) Robbie Burnett strikes out swinging.
How to Watch: Georgia vs UIC
- Location: Foley Field
- Time: 3:00 pm
- Stream: SECN+
- Date: March,4, Tuesday, 2025
Other Georgia News:
- Quarterback Matthew Stafford Given Permission to Speak With Other NFL Teams
- Pair of Georgia Bulldogs Listed as Top-100 Returning Players in College Football
- Former Georgia Safety Has Humorous Reaction to Bulldogs' Offseason Training
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily