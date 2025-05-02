LIVE Updates: Georgia Bulldogs vs Missouri Tigers
Follow along as the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Missouri Tigers in game one of their weekend series.
With nine games remaining in the regular season, the Georgia Bulldogs have everything to play for as they are in the conversation for a top eight seed. Georgia has been incredible at home this season, making it all the more important that they secure a national seed.
UGA heads to Missouri this weekend to take on the Missouri Tigers, who are winless in SEC play. (0-21) Though Georgia has struggled mightily on the road this season, there is no better time to figure those struggles out than this weekend.
Brian Curley will get the start for UGA with first pitch scheduled for 7 pm EST.
LIVE Updates: Georgia vs Missouri
First inning:
Top:
How to Watch: Georgia vs Kennesaw State
• GameDay: Friday, May 2nd, 2025
• Game Time: 7:00 pm EST
• Stadium: Taylor Stadium
• Where: Columbia, Missouri
• Watch: SEC Network Plus
