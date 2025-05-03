Dawgs Daily

LIVE Updates: Georgia Bulldogs vs Missouri Tigers Game Two

Follow along as the Georgia Bulldogs look to take the series against the Missouri Tigers.

Austin Mixon

Tre Phelps and Kolby Branch
Tre Phelps and Kolby Branch / UGAA

Follow along as the Georgia Bulldogs look to take the series against the Missouri Tigers.

Georgia took game one of the series on Friday night, 9-2. UGA starter Brian Curley was incredible on the mound, pitching 7 shutout innings with six strikeouts. This was the furthest a starter has gone in a game for the Buldogs all season.

Georgia's offense also impressed, tallying 10 hits, with five being for extra bases. Nolan McCarthy, Kolby Branch, Slate Alford, and Christian Adams left the yard for UGA. This is a good sign considering Georgia's offensive struggles on the road this season.

Preseason All American Kolten Smith will get the start for UGA tonight with first pitch scheduled for 8 pm EST.

LIVE Updates: Georgia Bulldogs vs Missouri Tigers Game Two

First Inning: Missouri takes the early lead. (0-2)
Top: Nolan McCarthy steps up to the plate and flies out to right. Alford draws a walk. Burnett is hit by a pitch. Branch strikes out looking. Adams strikes out swinging.

Bottom: Lovich pops out to short. Seals strikes out swinging. Peer singles to left. Nicoletto homers to right center. (0-2) Patterson strikes out swinging.

Second Inning:
Top: Phelps is hit by a pitch. Jackson lines out to center. Obee strikes out swinging. Hunter grounds out to second.

Bottom: Knutson fouls out to first. Daniels flies out to center. Serna strikes out looking.

Third Inning:
Top:

How to Watch: Georgia Bulldogs vs Missouri Tigers Game Two


• GameDay: Saturday, May 3rd, 2025
• Game Time: 8:00 pm EST
• Stadium: Taylor Stadium
• Where: Columbia, Missouri
• Watch: SEC Network Plus

Join the Community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily

Other Georgia News:

Published |Modified
Austin Mixon
AUSTIN MIXON

Austin Mixon is currently a senior in the sports management program at the University of Georgia. Austin is passionate about delivering insightful information about college sports and he will do so by covering primarily basketball and baseball as an intern.

Home/Baseball