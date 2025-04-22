LIVE Updates: Georgia vs Clemson
Follow along as the Georgia Bulldogs look to get back on track in a huge midweek matchup with the Clemson Tigers.
Georgia suffered its second SEC series loss, a sweep in Nashville last weekend at the hands of the Vanderbilt Commodores. Vanderbilt held the powerful UGA offense to just 10 runs in three games.
The Bulldogs have not looked like themselves on the last two road trips, currently having a six-game road losing streak. Clemson, ranked number two in the nation, makes for an extremely difficult midweek opponent.
Georgia will look to overcome its recent struggles on the road tonight. The first pitch is scheduled for 8 p.m. UGA will likely pitch a bullpen game, with a starter yet to be announced.
How to Watch: Georgia Bulldogs vs Clemson Tigers
• GameDay: Tuesday, April 22, 2025
• Game Time: 8:00 pm EST
• Stadium: Doug Kingsmore Stadium
• Where: Clemson, South Carolina
• Watch: ESPNU
