LIVE Updates: Georgia vs Florida Game Two
Follow along as Georgia looks to take the series in game two against the Florida Gators.
Georgia superstar designated hitter Ryland Zaborowski was the hero in game one. The Miami (OH) transfer crushed a go ahead two run home run in the top of the ninth. This was Zaborowski's 13th home run of the season which leads NCAA baseball.
In game one, Charlie Goldstein started on the mound for the Bulldogs and struggled to command his fastball. JT Quinn, DJ Radke, and Jordan Stephens came out of the bullpen and combined for 5.1 innings of 3-run ball.
Kolten Smith closed the game in the bottom of the ninth after walking the first batter. Smith has been used in a couple of different roles this season due to injuries.
Brian Curley will get his first start of the season for UGA in game two with first pitch set for 12 pm.
How to Watch: Georgia vs Kentucky Game Two
- Location: Condron Ballpark
- Time: 12:00 pm
- Stream: SECN+
- Date: March 22, Saturday, 2025
