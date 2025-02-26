Dawgs Daily

LIVE Updates: Georgia vs Georgia State

Follow along as Georgia baseball takes on Georgia state in an in state matchup.

Austin Mixon

Slate Alford playing third base against UIC
Slate Alford playing third base against UIC / Brooks Austin

Follow along as Georgia baseball takes on Georgia state in an in state matchup.

Fresh off of an impressive four-game sweep of UIC last weekend, the diamond Dawgs look to extend their win streak to 6 against in-state rival Georgia State. Georgia won both of its two games against Georgia state last season.

Slate Alford, Ryland Zaborowski, and Robbie Burnett stole the show this past weekend combining for 5 home runs and leading the Georgia offense to 51 total runs in four games.

Georgia State will have its hands full with a much improved UGA pitching staff, specifically the bullpen, that has been lights out to start the season. A player to watch for Georgia State is senior outfielder Kaleb Freeman who is batting .500 with 22 at bats this season.

First pitch for this game is set for 4 pm.

LIVE UPDATES: GEORGIA VS GEORGIA STATE:

First Inning:
Top:

How to Watch: Georgia vs UIC

  • Location: Georgia State (Atlanta, GA)
  • Time: 4:00 pm
  • Stream: Not televised
  • Date: Feb. 26, Wednesday, 2025

Other Georgia News:

Join the Community:

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily

Published |Modified
Austin Mixon
AUSTIN MIXON

Austin Mixon is currently a senior in the sports management program at the University of Georgia. Austin is passionate about delivering insightful information about college sports and he will do so by covering primarily basketball and baseball as an intern.

Home/Baseball